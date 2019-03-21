Osmania University to take legal action against AISF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University administration will initiate legal action against a student organisation for allegedly putting up posters that made allegations against the OU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Ramachandram on the campus premises.

A press release by the University on Wednesday said that the posters put up on campus by the left-leaning students organisation, All India Students Federation (AISF), defamed the VC. “Top officials and senior professors of Osmania University rallied in support of the Vice Chancellor and denounced the poster against that has surfaced on the campus,” said the release.

AISF, in the poster, alleged that the VC had failed to deliver on the various demands made by students since 2016, when he took charge. The poster comes a few months ahead of the end of the VC’s term.