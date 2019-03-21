Wall collapses, suffocates 10-month-old to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 10-month-old girl died in her sleep when a retaining wall, that was under construction, collapsed and fell on her home in Hakeempet in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

Mayun Qureshi, the deceased girl, was sleeping inside her family’s home in Paramount Nagar of Hakeempet. Her mother was outside the house at the time.

The wall that killed Mayun was being built by Srinivasa Raju, a neighbour. Based on a complaint registered by Mayun’s parents, police registered a case of negligence against Srinivasa Raju.

“The baby got stuck in the debris and died due to asphyxiation. Locals who noticed the wall collapsing tried to rescue the baby. They took her to a hospital but she didn’t survive,” said a sub-inspector.