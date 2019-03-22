5 held for cheating cops to get police jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three police-job aspirants, a technician of a consultancy firm, and a middleman were arrested on Thursday for tampering with data stored with the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

After being disqualified from taking a recruitment test, the aspirants - Janga Samuel, Muthamalla Kiran Kumar and Gade Jagathgiri - approached one Banoth Nagu, a staff of e-soft Consultancy Pvt Ltd, which is one of the vendors of the TSLPRB. They contacted him through an agent, Bhukya Ramesh, to tamper with their details on the TSLPRB database, the police said. Though Nagu was neither posted in the city nor assigned a job related to the recruitment process, he arrived at Kondapur a few days ago, informed the police personnel that he was a staff of e-soft Consultancy, and gained entry into the premises.

There, he met his colleagues, diverted their attention, and installed Chrome Remote Desktop on one of the computers. Using the same app, he accessed the computer remotely and tampered with the details of the three aspirants. The issue came to light when TSLPRB officials noticed that the online data didn’t match those on the physical documents. The officials realised the data was altered, and registered a complaint.