Allegations fly as carcass of spotted deer found at shooting range in UoH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High drama unfolded at the University of Hyderabad on Thursday, after the carcass of a spotted deer was found on campus, and staff of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) shooting range were blamed for the killing. Forest officials, however, said the autopsy report shows the deer was killed by stray dogs.

It all began when security officials of the university received a tip-off about the carcass, and went to the shooting range premises to recover it along with a group of students working on wildlife conservation on campus. While returning, security personnel of the shooting range locked them up for about two hours, and a verbal duel ensued between the two parties. Some alleged the deer’s carcass bore an injury resembling a bullet wound.

Ranga Reddy District Forest Officer (DFO) Bheema Naikm, however, said, “Postmortem examination of the carcass has revealed that there are no bullet injuries. The wounds suggest that the animal was killed by a stray dog.

“We have been notifying the university regarding the steps it needs to take to protect its wildlife. We have even offered to take up the conservation of wildlife, if they will hand over a part of the land where the wild animals live. We will write to the university again and hold talks with senior officials there,” he added.

The university is home to a few hundred spotted deer, and some wild boar, apart from other small mammals, peacocks and other birds.

In 2016, a coach working at the shooting range, and two security guards, were arrested after the chopped-up carcass of a spotted deer was found at the shooting range.