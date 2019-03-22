Home Cities Hyderabad

Allegations fly as carcass of spotted deer found at shooting range in UoH

The university is home to a few hundred spotted deer, and some wild boar, apart from other small mammals, peacocks and other birds.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The carcass of a spotted deer that was found on the campus premises of University of Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High drama unfolded at the University of Hyderabad on Thursday, after the carcass of a spotted deer was found on campus, and staff of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) shooting range were blamed for the killing. Forest officials, however, said the autopsy report shows the deer was killed by stray dogs.

It all began when security officials of the university received a tip-off about the carcass, and went to the shooting range premises to recover it along with a group of students working on wildlife conservation on campus. While returning, security personnel of the shooting range locked them up for about two hours, and a verbal duel ensued between the two parties. Some alleged the deer’s carcass bore an injury resembling a bullet wound.

Ranga Reddy District Forest Officer (DFO) Bheema Naikm, however, said, “Postmortem examination of the carcass has revealed that there are no bullet injuries. The wounds suggest that the animal was killed by a stray dog.

“We have been notifying the university regarding the steps it needs to take to protect its wildlife. We have even offered to take up the conservation of wildlife, if they will hand over a part of the land where the wild animals live. We will write to the university again and hold talks with senior officials there,” he added.

The university is home to a few hundred spotted deer, and some wild boar, apart from other small mammals, peacocks and other birds.

In 2016, a coach working at the shooting range, and two security guards, were arrested after the chopped-up carcass of a spotted deer was found at the shooting range.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp