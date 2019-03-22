Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC gets notice over encroachment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has issued notices to the authorities concerned for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed against issuance of a government order in favour of a private person for having illegal construction in an open land belonging to the GHMC in West Marredpally area of the city.

The bench was passing this order on Wednesday in the PIL filed by the Old Marredpally Resident Welfare Association seeking direction to the respondent authorities - Hyderabad district RDO, Marredpally MRO and GHMC (town planning section) to take appropriate steps for protecting the area meant for public utility purpose.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the local MRO had issued orders favouring a private person to take up construction illegally in the land belonging to GHMC situated in Secunderabad. Recently, a complaint was made to the GHMC regarding encroachment of the land meant for public utility purpose, no action was taken on the issue by the authorities, he pointed out and urged the court to grant stay of all further constructions in the subject area belonging to GHMC.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondent authorities to respond on the issue and posted the matter to April 9 for further hearing.

