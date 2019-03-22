Home Cities Hyderabad

No breakdown of Metro, says HMRL MD

HMRL now offers trains on the Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch every seven minutes.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Metro

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD NVS Reddy on Thursday ruled out any “breakdown” of a train at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

To keep up with the frequency of trains on the Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch and to cater to interchanging traffic from Corridor-1, an additional train has been introduced at Ameerpet for every two trains on the stretch. This additional train, which was parked on the pocket track (loop line) opposite the Hyderabad Public School, was mistaken by some to have broken down.

HMRL now offers trains on the Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch every seven minutes. HMRL officials chose Wednesday evening to open the stretch to passengers so that after a few hours of operations, there would be a long holiday period for the Hitec City and Durgam Cheruvu station staff to get used to handling the crowd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp