No breakdown of Metro, says HMRL MD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD NVS Reddy on Thursday ruled out any “breakdown” of a train at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

To keep up with the frequency of trains on the Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch and to cater to interchanging traffic from Corridor-1, an additional train has been introduced at Ameerpet for every two trains on the stretch. This additional train, which was parked on the pocket track (loop line) opposite the Hyderabad Public School, was mistaken by some to have broken down.

HMRL now offers trains on the Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch every seven minutes. HMRL officials chose Wednesday evening to open the stretch to passengers so that after a few hours of operations, there would be a long holiday period for the Hitec City and Durgam Cheruvu station staff to get used to handling the crowd.