Mir Alam Tank Park to bask in past glory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mir Alam Tank Park, the second largest park in Charminar Zone after Imlibun Park, is being restored to its past glory by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In the first phase, 6.15 acres of shore area in Chintalmet side developed into a beautiful garden at an estimated cost of `2.51 crore.

GHMC Additional Commissioner for Urban Biodiversity wing, Harichandana Dasari said that the park has some unique features like Science park which for the first time is being introduced in GHMC parks, 3D floor paintings within parks, Indian origin games like chess and ‘pachisi’ has been completed. ‘Dhakini’ themes introduced in a space other than archeological heritage. Innovative recycled rubber tire play areas have been added, he said.

Besides, a 6.8-km stretch of walking bund with an average width of 8 metres gives an opportunity for developing it into a beautiful walking track with greenery on either sides in the ensuing season. Traditional art painting, Deccani style of entry plaza are the key features of this park.

The other added features include open air gymnasium, children’s play area, sculptures, Gazebo, Science items and fountain.