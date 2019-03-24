Home Cities Hyderabad

Descendant wants Nizam’s jewels back in Hyderabad

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan urged KCR to bring back the Nizam’s jewellery, which includes the famed Jacob’s diamond, that is currently being exhibited at the National Museum in New Delhi.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam’s jewels

Nizam’s jewels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam Osman Ali Khan, urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to bring back the Nizam’s jewellery, which includes the famed Jacob’s diamond, that is currently being exhibited at the National Museum in New Delhi. Representing the Nizam Family Welfare Association, Khan said in a press release on Saturday, "We welcome the move that after 12 years, the National Museum in Delhi is displaying the precious jewellery that adorned the world’s richest man with grandeur whose actual value is difficult to assess.

"Each item is exquisite and has a history and beauty of its own. Some of the most beautiful were, the iridescent Jacob diamond which was used as a paperweight by my late grandfather, the Sarpach Backhkani Almas Kanval wa Muni Zamarrud which had an intricate bird on it, the Sarpach Kkrud Zamarrud wa Kanval Almas and Kanthi Almas Kanval necklace, are an extremely artistic blend of gold, diamonds and precious stones."

“We believe that these priceless jewels should be displayed round-the-year so that more and more people visit and witness its beauty. These are some of the finest jewels, passed down the Asif Jahi Dynasty that ruled for over 224 years that stand as a silent witness to the history of our Deccan region,” he said. He also appealed to the State government to pursue with the Central government and bring back the collection to Hyderabad where the collection actually belong to. “A new structure with top security systems should be set up for the purpose,” he said adding the government should organise a public display round-the-year. 

As per the Agreement dated January  25, 1950 between His Excellency the Governor General of India and settlor late Mir Osman Ali Khan Nizam VII, it was inter alia agreed that the Nawab would be entitled to the full ownership use of all movable and immovable properties belonging to him, a list of which had been furnished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizams jewels hyderabad Nawab Najaf Ali Khan Nizam Osman Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp