Descendant wants Nizam’s jewels back in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam Osman Ali Khan, urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to bring back the Nizam’s jewellery, which includes the famed Jacob’s diamond, that is currently being exhibited at the National Museum in New Delhi. Representing the Nizam Family Welfare Association, Khan said in a press release on Saturday, "We welcome the move that after 12 years, the National Museum in Delhi is displaying the precious jewellery that adorned the world’s richest man with grandeur whose actual value is difficult to assess.

"Each item is exquisite and has a history and beauty of its own. Some of the most beautiful were, the iridescent Jacob diamond which was used as a paperweight by my late grandfather, the Sarpach Backhkani Almas Kanval wa Muni Zamarrud which had an intricate bird on it, the Sarpach Kkrud Zamarrud wa Kanval Almas and Kanthi Almas Kanval necklace, are an extremely artistic blend of gold, diamonds and precious stones."

“We believe that these priceless jewels should be displayed round-the-year so that more and more people visit and witness its beauty. These are some of the finest jewels, passed down the Asif Jahi Dynasty that ruled for over 224 years that stand as a silent witness to the history of our Deccan region,” he said. He also appealed to the State government to pursue with the Central government and bring back the collection to Hyderabad where the collection actually belong to. “A new structure with top security systems should be set up for the purpose,” he said adding the government should organise a public display round-the-year.

As per the Agreement dated January 25, 1950 between His Excellency the Governor General of India and settlor late Mir Osman Ali Khan Nizam VII, it was inter alia agreed that the Nawab would be entitled to the full ownership use of all movable and immovable properties belonging to him, a list of which had been furnished.