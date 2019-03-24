Home Cities Hyderabad

New Interim Domestic Arrivals Terminal opened at Hyderabad airport

The new facility has four new baggage carousel belts of 45 metre length each, which according to officials is estimated to help speed up baggage delivery process.

The new Interim Domestic Arrivals Terminal opened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air passengers will no longer have to wait for longer duration to collect their luggage as a new Interim Domestic Arrivals Terminal (IDAT) was inaugurated at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Saturday.  In addition to the existing three terminals and IDAT, this new facility offers four new baggage carousels belts of 45 metre length each to speed up baggage delivery process.

Coinciding with the 11th anniversary of the opening of the Hyderabad International Airport, the GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport commissioned the facility greeting the Spice Jet passengers flying in from Tirupati to Hyderabad at around 5:30 pm.  Spread across an area of approximately 4,000 sqmt in the airside, the IDAT is an exclusive Domestic Baggage Reclaim Concourse primarily set up to serve passengers arriving from aircraft parked on remote stands. 

The new facility has four new baggage carousel belts of 45 metre length each, which according to officials is estimated to help speed up baggage delivery process. Receiving about 70-80% of domestic air traffic, the facility is designed to handle almost around 30,000 passengers daily. A wide corridor with two 26 metre length inclinators will be connecting the new concourse with the main passenger terminal building. 

GBS Raju, Business Chairman Airports, GMR Group, said, “The commissioning of Interim Domestic Arrivals Terminal is one strong testimony to our commitment to this philosophy. This facility has been proactively conceived and executed keeping passengers’ experience in mind while the airport is expanding to handle the industry growth.”

