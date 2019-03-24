Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad to offer new PG, PhD courses

UoH will resume admissions in M.Tech in Nanoscience and Technology, MPhil in Anthropology and Regional Studies, and PhD in Hindi and Anthropology.

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad will roll out new post-graduate, doctoral and integrated MSc/PhD programmes from next academic year, and hike its overall increase in intake to 2,140, from 1,900 last year. The decision was approved during the university’s Academic Council meeting.

At the post-graduate level, there will be new courses in Applied Geology, Sanskrit Studies, Microelectronics and VLSI design, while among doctoral programmes, the new courses would be in Electronics Science and Engineering and Systems and Computational Biology. Besides these, an integrated M.Sc/PhD programme in Animal Biology and Biotechnology will be introduced.

The university will resume admissions in M.Tech in Nanoscience and Technology, MPhil in Anthropology and Regional Studies, and PhD in Hindi and Anthropology. The Academic Council also resolved to institute a medal for the topper among OBC students in each of the university’s teaching programmes, and an SC/ST medal in all integrated and PG courses.

