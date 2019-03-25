Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: More than 300 Madrasas yet to register with Child Welfare Committee

According to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, it is for the CWC to issue licences to any NGO taking care of children in a district.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Children from Anjuman Khadil Musalmin admitted due to food poisoning at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who is responsible for the lives of those abandoned by their families? The answer to this question can be as simple as it can be convoluted. At least 15 children residing at an orphanage in Kachiguda were admitted to the hospital Sunday following a food poisoning caused by bad quality of food donated for them. Initial inquiries reveal that the orphanage -- Anjuman Khadil Musalmin -- was not registered with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Hyderabad district.

According to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, it is for the CWC to issue licences to any NGO taking care of children in a district. The monitoring of these children and the NGO then comes under the purview of the CWC and the government. In the absence of a registration, it becomes rather difficult to ascertain the authority that maybe held questionable.

Officials from the District Child Protection Unit who visited the children noted that they had previously served notices on the said Madrasa to come under government purview, however, they refused to do so.
According to officials at least 300 Madrasas in Hyderabad district alone are outside the purview of CWC. Officials note that these Madrasas prefer and demand to come under Minorities Commission or Wakf board and deny to register under the CWC.

“We have been in constant communication with the Wakf Board and with the Minorities commission regarding the issue. Since it is a sensitive matter where religious minorities are involved, we are trying to sensitise them before incorporating them into the system,” noted Imtiyaz Rahim, District Child Protection Officer. The three departments -- Wakf Board, Minorities Commission and DCPU -- are also planning to convene a meeting post-elections with the many stakeholders and initiate the process, sources told Express.
Meanwhile, child rights activist Achyuta Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham notes that the increasing number of food poisoning cases highlight the unhygienic conditions where the kids reside.

Repeated attempts to reach the CEO of Wakf board Shahnawaz Qasim and chairman Md Saleem evoked no response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child Welfare Committee Wakf Board Madrasa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp