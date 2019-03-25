Transcending time and space

Home Cities Hyderabad

In the genre of mythic fantasy with a dash of contemporary thought, which has been quite a favourite lately, ‘Daitya Diaries’ is another one of those unputdownable books.

By Srividya Palaparthi
HYDERABAD : In the genre of mythic fantasy with a dash of contemporary thought, which has been quite a favourite lately, ‘Daitya Diaries’ is another one of those unputdownable books. ‘Daitya Diaries’ claims to be a different take on Hindu mythology merged with world history. And it sure does deliver. As you pass through space and time, you come across characters and instances which give you a frequent “oh!” moment. 

A quick read of 197 pages, the book delves right into the story. Right from the preface, you realise you’re in for a mystical treat heavily-laden with emotions. The story opens with Mallikarjuna an orphan from Srisailam who works as a tour guide and follows his journey through fantastical worlds, his destiny of defeating the evil, seeking the woman he loves more than his life and finally his emergence as a hero. It is an open ended book, with an intriguing cliffhanger, which suggests a sequel. By the end of it all, you will be invested in it enough to want to know more about the protagonist. 

The style of the writing is simplistic, but that would probably be the reason why it is easier to relate with and empathise with the emotions of the characters. One has to pay attention to the mentions of numerous mythological characters making appearances. The most interesting aspect of the book would be the fact that the story despite travelling between time-zones and time-periods somehow manages to keep the clarity intact. ‘Daitya Diaries’ written by Aditya KV is a fun read for those who would like to indulge themselves in a little bit of mytique and fantasy.  

Title: Daitya Diaries
Author: Aditya KV
Publisher: Jufic Books
Price: `199
