Home Cities Hyderabad

56 labourers from Telangana stranded in Saudi Arabia

Nearly 56 migrant labourers from Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar and other districts were stranded in Saudi Arabia with no proper food and accommodation.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers stand after unloading cement bags from a freight train at Ghaziabad railway station. Image used for representational purpose only

Representational photo. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 56 migrant labourers from Adilabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar and other districts were stranded in Saudi Arabia with no proper food and accommodation. The State NRI Department has sent a wireless message to the Indian embassy in Riyadh and urged it to arrange for their repatriation. 

The 56 labourers were working for Jouannaou and Paraskevaides Limited Company, which was facing financial problems. In the message, the State government said, “subsequently the J&P Company is facing a serious problem. The company is not paying salaries to the 56 Telangana immigrants for the last six months and not extending their Iqama status.”

Iqama is used to manage foreign hires in Saudi Arabia. It is essentially a residence permit issued to expatriates who live there on employment visa. For a non-Saudi to work, the candidate requires a local sponsor. The local sponsor in turn applies for the Iqama.

“Now their Iqama has expired and they are facing a lot of problems. With no proper food and accommodation, they are staying in shelters. Individuals and their family members have requested the assistance of the government to take up the issue,” the message said adding that the issue of pending salaries have to solved. “If it is not possible to issue exit passes then repatriate the 56 persons to India,” the State government said urging the Ministry of External Affairs to pursue the matter with the Indian embassy in Riyadh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adilabad State NRI Department Jouannaou

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp