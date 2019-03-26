62 held in loan scam worth Rs 25 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Monday arrested at least 62 people who allegedly duped scores of people by promising them loans at low-interest rates.

The accused were working with two call centres in the city, at Punjagutta and Banjara Hills. Under the pretext of processing loans up to Rs 10 lakh at 6.5 per cent interest, they are said to have collected debit card details of gullible customers and siphoned off cash from their accounts.

A preliminary probe showed that they obtained debit card details and OTPs from about 600 people, whom they cheated of about Rs 25 crore.

Notices have been served to at least 54 other people, summoning them for questioning, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told the media. Two call centres were being run under the name ‘Elite Connect Care Pvt Ltd.’, where the key accused, Asha Kumari Amaraneni (38) and Rangaswami Gopi (27), worked as managers.