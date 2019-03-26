Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Son of Hyderabad’ Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav vows to work for youth

Published: 26th March 2019 09:11 AM

TRS leader Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav

TRS leader Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav (Photo | Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav Facebook)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav — the TRS’ young pick in Secunderabad — arrived at his residence in West Marredpally, many of his young supporters among others were waiting in line to talk to him. Speaking to some of them, the 32-year-old, contesting against two senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress party, was quick to claim his victory in the upcoming Parliamentary polls; the ‘pink wave’ in Telangana has undoubtedly raised his spirits. 

Dressed in a shirt and a pair of trousers — perhaps, a little unconventional for a politico — the self-proclaimed ‘son of Hyderabad’ is also the son of Sanathnagar MLA and Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Sai Kiran holds an MBA in Human Resources Management and Industrial Relations from the University of Technology Sydney in Australia.

Later, in the year 2011, he returned to India to serve his people and to continue his father’s legacy as a politician. In the fray against BJP’s State chief and former MLA G Kishan Reddy and Congress’ former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, ‘the youth leader’ said that he was riding the fastest horse in the race — the pink party.

“Three months ago, the people of Hyderabad gave their mandate to the TRS party. In the upcoming elections, I am confident of winning six out of the seven Assembly segments in Secunderabad, out of which one would go to AIMIM, a TRS-friendly party,” Sai Kiran told Express. 

Unwilling to stick to what he calls ‘traditional politics’, he said, “I’m fighting an election, I’m not here to comment on any political party.

Being the son of Hyderabad, I’m here to make the city better for my people.” Sai Kiran has his eyes on two goals, namely, the development of the twin cities and serving the youth. If elected to power, he would be the youngest Parliamentarian in the entire TRS party.

“If I get elected, then it would mean that the youth is in power,” he added. The TRS government has worked hard for the welfare of the people of Telangana, he said. “I will follow the road that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paves for me.”

