Woman kills self due to dowry harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged torture for additional dowry is said to have forced a mother of two children to end her life at Dundigal on the outskirts of the city. While the woman, 36-year-old Vasukuri Padma Deepika, had hung herself, she was rescued by family members and admitted to a private hospital. She died while undergoing treatment.

According to police, Deepika, who hailed from West Godavari district was married to one Ravikiran. The couple along with their two children, aged 2 years and 3 months respectively, reside at Dundigal with Ravikiran’s parents. According to family members of Deepika, Ravikiran and his parents have been harassing Deepika for additional dowry after a year into their marriage. She was often physically abused by her husband.