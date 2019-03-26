Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman kills self due to dowry harassment

Alleged torture for additional dowry is said to have forced a mother of two children to end her life at Dundigal on the outskirts of the city.

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged torture for additional dowry is said to have forced a mother of two children to end her life at Dundigal on the outskirts of the city. While the woman, 36-year-old Vasukuri Padma Deepika, had hung herself, she was rescued by family members and admitted to a private hospital. She died while undergoing treatment. 

According to police, Deepika,  who hailed from West Godavari district was married to one Ravikiran. The couple along with their two children, aged 2 years and 3 months respectively, reside at Dundigal with Ravikiran’s parents. According to family members of Deepika, Ravikiran and his parents have been harassing Deepika for additional dowry after a year into their marriage. She was often physically abused by her husband. 

Dowry death

