Hyderabad youth ahead on voter awareness reveals Inshorts survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new survey conducted among Indian millennials by the news-based app, Inshorts has revealed interesting things about their response to the ensuing elections. The survey titled, ‘Pulse of the Nation’ found Hyderabadi millennials to be one of the most proactive towards elections and its elaborate process.

The survey which was held among the 2 lakh odd respondents, who use the app found that 70% of Hyderabadi users said they would be exercising their franchise this time. This is far higher than other metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore where only 62%, 66% and 64% respondents stated they would cast their vote. The app also surveyed them on an interesting aspect of whether or not they undertake elaborate research before making the decision of who to cast their vote for. “Hyderabad had at least 75% of respondents who said that they would research extensively before voting which is higher than the national average of 72%, which indicates the citizens are very responsible towards their duty of voting,” the survey said.

The survey also looked into the aspect of ‘Lost vote’ which has gained a lot of momentum in the present day when urban cities are seeing frequent migration. “Lost votes have been an issue witnessed in every election. Due to the lack of digital medium of voting in the election, a lot of voters also miss out on exercising their voting rights since many live in other cities for job, business and education and have to skip voting because of travel constraints.

As high as 45% of voters in the survey cited that they will not be travelling back for elections if away from their home towns,” noted the survey. This included, 51% of the voters residing in the capital city of Delhi, however, in Hyderabad that was only 35%.