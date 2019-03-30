Crime database suffers as cops fail to upload info

Mouli Mareedu By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police Department sure might have gone high-tech, with crores of rupees being spent in procuring electronic gadgets for the cops. But to what ends, exactly? According to sources, no police official in the State, across different sectors, has furnished proper data on the accused, including confession statements, pictures, etc., to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). The CCTNS is a prestigious criminal tracking record tool that helps police officials detect and prevent crime. But of course, it works in sync with the official information entered into this database.

For instance, 5,416 persons were arrested in important cases since June 2018. However, not a single confession statement has been uploaded in the entire State.Only 85 photographs of the arrested persons are available on CCTNS. The ‘father’s name’ column is blank in as many as 1,085 cases, and ‘address’ improper (just less than 10 characters) in 1,562 cases.

Among the 23,163 ‘missing’ cases, as many as 13,269 pictures of missing persons are yet to be uploaded.

Noticing the pattern, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy has given strict instructions to the additional DGP (Technical Services), all regional Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Range Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIG), Commissioners of Police (CP) and Superintendents of Police (SP) to look into the issue and sensitise the policemen on the need to upload the necessary details to CCTNS.

CCTNS is the backbone information system for the department.

Any meaningful analysis of crimes for preventive and detective purpose is primarily based on this database. This was one of the key reasons for adopting the system at a national level.