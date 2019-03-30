Home Cities Hyderabad

Lok Sabha polls: Outstation techies rue over not being able to vote

As Cyberabad sees an increasing number of migrants, the problem seems to be affecting a large number of urban workforce and students who do not want to transfer their votes from their native place.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

An election officer puts indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the State government declared April 11 a holiday, many of its migrant workforce and students whose voter ids read addresses from all over the country remain in a fix. Especially for the IT sector’s eclectic mix of millenial voters -- who are quite intent on exercising their franchise -- travelling back home to vote is only becoming difficult.

In a recent survey by the Inshorts news app had also shown that over 45 per cent of millenials were not keen on going back to their native place to vote due to the cost and time involved. Add to that the fact that this year, the elections are being held in a phase-wise manner.

“Since the election will be held in a phased manner, I would get a holiday on April 11 in Hyderabad, however in my constituency in Kerala, the elections will be on April 23 when I won’t get a leave,” noted Nimisha K, a techie.

Barsha Chetia, a millennial voter, shared, ”I wanted to change my voter ID card to Hyderabad but could not do it within the stipulated time. To go back and vote in Jorhat which is also going to election on April 11 is impossible as the travel itself takes two days.”

As Cyberabad sees an increasing number of migrants, the problem seems to be affecting a large number of urban workforce and students who do not want to transfer their votes from their native place.

“It is not feasible to change voter ID as it is the only local ID card linking us to our native place,” added Priya B, another voter.

