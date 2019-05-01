Home Cities Hyderabad

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao reviews progress of KLIS work

At a review meeting in Telangana Bhavan, the Chief Minister also directed officials to prepare an action plan for the maintenance of said structures.

Published: 01st May 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed officials concerned to complete the construction of barrages and pump houses of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) expeditiously. 

At a review meeting in Telangana Bhavan, the Chief Minister also directed officials to prepare an action plan for the maintenance of said structures.

Rao instructed the officials to construct residential quarters and watch towers at all barrages and pump houses so that employees concerned can stay near their place of work. Residential quarters would also be constructed for Transco employees near sub-stations. He also issued instructions for setting up a police camp at Medigadda barrage. Besides, two helipads each would be constructed at all the three barrages.

The Chief Minister suggested the officials to construct the watchtower and residential quarters beyond the reach of high-flood level so that the maintenance of barrages would not get affected even during heavy rains.  

Rao also enquired into the plans to fill up minor irrigation tanks with Kaleshwaram water for the Kharif season. Irrigation department officials explained that they are constructing 3,000 sluices to canals to divert the water to minor irrigation tanks. 

