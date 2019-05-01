Cop kills stepmom over land dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged disputes over property sharing led a police constable deputed with the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), kill his stepmother at Madannapet here on Tuesday.

K Srikanth threw chilli powder on the deceased Sukanya’s face and then slashed her throat with a sharp weapon, police said.

According to police, Srikanth’s father Yadaiah had married Sukanya, after the death of his first wife. Yadaiah distributed his properties between Srikanth and Sukanya’s children before his death. But Srikanth demanded rights on the entire property, which his father did not agree. Since Yadaiah’s death, Srikanth has been demanding right on the share given to Sukanya and there were disputes between them on several occasions.

On Tuesday morning, Srikanth who is residing at BHEL, went to Sukanya’s residence at Madannapet.

After a brief argument, he sprinkled chilli powder at her and before she could recover, slashed her throat and fled from the spot.