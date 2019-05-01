Hyderabad: Woman, son found dead in water drum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, bodies of a woman and her two-year-old son were found in a water drum at Vanasthalipuram here on Tuesday. Police suspect that the deceased Kavitha and her son Abraham, were murdered by her husband Adil. On Tuesday, residents of Autonagar noticed foul smell from a locked flat and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the house and found two bodies in a water drum. As Adil was not available, police suspect his hand behind the murder. The neighbours told police that Adil and Kavitha had an argument on Saturday evening. Since then there was no noise from the house and none of the family members were seen outside.

Prima facie, police concluded that Adil could have smothered his wife and son and killed them. A murder case was registered and probe is underway.