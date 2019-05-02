1,500 shutterbugs to descend on Hyderabad this weekend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the top photography festivals in the world, PEP Photo Summit 2019, is being held at Om Convention, Narsingi, Hyderabad from May 3 to 5. In partnership with Sony and Fujifilm, the expo would bring some of the biggest global names in photography along with enthusiasts.

Over 1,500 participants have reportedly enrolled in the event thus far, and 28 speakers are scheduled to address the three-day expo. US, Canada, South Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar are the countries taking part, apart from India.

Pete Souza, chief official White House photographer for former US Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama would be the keynote speaker for the event on May 5. He is visiting India for the first time for this show.

Other keynote speakers include prominent photographers such as Lindsay Adler, Jerry Ghionis, Brian Smith, Ira Block, Jesh De Rox, Mauricio Arias, Brendan de clerq, Roberto Valenzuela, among others.

The three-day expo features talks, classes and workshops by a curated panel of educators. Topics include story telling, automobile photography, wildlife, nightscapes, storage workflows, etc. The workshop also includes live shoots with professional lights in 10 studio spaces.

Joseph Radhik, Joshua Karthik and Arjun Rajan, the co-founders of PEP Photo Summit, had created it with an objective to teach the intricacies of ‘living for the image’. They are the photographers behind the well-celebrated weddings of Virat-Anushka, Priyanka-Nick, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, amongst others. As of going to print, the price of entry pass is `4,200 (plus GST) per person. Today is the last day for enrolling for the event.