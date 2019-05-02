Home Cities Hyderabad

Identity crisis as core of the album

Alluri plans on utilising the growing market for live music in the country and wants to help the culture grow in India. 

Published: 02nd May 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:12 AM

By Arif Anees
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-born, London-based globetrotting musician, Alluri Shriram, is back with his second album ‘O Katha: Tales of This Telugu Man’ which is going to be available on his website allurimusic starting this Saturday.

Citing the inspiration for his second studio album as, “an identity crisis being resolved”, the singer feels that he has identified and connected with his native language through the course of writing these songs in Telugu.

While the lyrics on his album are close to home, the music was created in collaboration with award-winning Italian music producer, Tommaso Colliva giving the music a Western aura. Shriram’s personal favourite tune from his latest creation is “Baalyam” which already has over 6 lakh views on YouTube. His other songs have love, travel and societal politics as the main subjects making a relatable narrative for all listeners.  

Alluri’s third album is in the works where he plans to change the Western packaging in terms of music and move towards more Indian beats. Alluri and his team plan on touring various universities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to get a hands-on response from young audiences and mould their new album accordingly. The songs will largely be penned in Telugu with room for a few English tracks for his global audience as well. Alluri plans on utilising the growing market for live music in the country and wants to help the culture grow in India. 

Alluri Shriram

