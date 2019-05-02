Two injured as cab rams into CM KCR's office gate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Ola cab driver and passenger suffered minor injuries after the speeding vehicle rammed the iron gates in front of Chief Minister's camp office on Thursday morning.

According to the police, an Ola cab was hired by two passengers in Kompally to visit a hospital in Banjara Hills.

As soon as the car driven by driver Hemanth reached CM's camp office in Begumpet, he lost control over the steering wheel. The vehicle rammed the iron gate on the median in front of Chief Minister camp office.

The gates are opened only during VIP movement, for vehicles coming out of the CM's camp office.

In the incident, driver Hemanth and one of the passengers suffered injuries. Punjagutta police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.