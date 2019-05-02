Home Cities Hyderabad

WATCH | A chunk of one of Charminar's minarets falls down

A part of the ornamental stucco work of minar on the Laad Bazar side of the monument facing the road towards Shahalibanda fell down to a resounding clamour on 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Charminar minaret

The damaged minaret of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a massive hit to the state's heritage, a chunk of lime plaster on one of the four minarets of the iconic Charminar in the city fell down late on Wednesday night. Archaeological Survey of India officials said that the portion fell off because of the age of the lime and opined that the lime mortar used during conservation works taken up during the Nizam's time might have been of poor quality. 

On 11.30 pm Wednesday, a part of the ornamental stucco work of the minaret measuring about 2.5m by .80m on the Laad Bazar side of the monument fell down to a resounding clamour. Charminar police station officials confirmed to Express that no one was injured in the incident. 

Videos available on social media show lumps of the fallen part lying on the base of the monument, near the stairs leading to the ticket booking counter. It is important to note that the Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for the conservation of the 500-year-old Qutub Shahi monument and works have been going on for years now. 

Speaking to Express, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad, Milan Kumar Chauley attributed the reason behind the collapse due to the ageing of lime. "The original plaster was replaced by the Nizam in 1924 at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. Originally, lime has a life of 700-800 years. However, the mortar used around that time must not have been strong." 

"And also, in my experience, it is very difficult for artisans to work at that height. So, this keeps on happening because at that time there were no reinforcements. So the people used to use bamboo or wooden sticks to give support," Chauley said.  

The ASI had taken up conservation work on the same minaret last year, giving it a tibara coating along with some minor repairs. "After the heavy rain earlier this week, ASI officials had discovered that there was a hairline crack on one of the other minarets. However, this happened on the exactly opposite one," Chauley said adding that they will be putting a mesh around the affected area so that it does not endanger if further parts fall off."

Mohammed Safiullah, a heritage activist said that in August 2001, a large chunk of lime plaster had fallen from the 500-year-old Qutub Shahi monument, and the reason was attributed to vehicular pollution and movement of large vehicles around the monument -- one of the major reasons for implementing the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project. 

