200-year-old structure razed by GHMC for road widening

 Tension prevailed in Amberpet as a 200-year-old-structure Masjid Ek Khana and Ashoor Khana Hazrat Abbas were demolished by the GHMC for road widening.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Amberpet as a 200-year-old-structure Masjid Ek Khana and Ashoor Khana Hazrat Abbas were demolished by the GHMC for road widening. Several activists protested at the site after the GHMC demolished the structures in early hours of Thursday.

Activists allege that GHMC did not pay heed to their requests. “These two structures are Wakf property and were encroached by private players. Nobody acted against them, and eventually they posed as the original owners of the property and took a compensation of `6 crore from GHMC and gave them permission to demolish the structures. This is utter negligence from several departments,” noted Shaik Salauddin, an activist from the area.

SHO Amberpet J Ravinder said, “The owner of the home has given consent for demolition and has even taken compensation from the GHMC. He left the house, after selling it. But now some people are claiming it to be Wakf land. We have to see if they will register a formal complaint about it.”

Masjid Ek Khana Ashoor Khana Hazrat Abbas GHMC

