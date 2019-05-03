Home Cities Hyderabad

Mecca Masjid stares at a bigger risk, arch develops massive crack

 AS the damage to one of the Charminar’s minarets turned into a nightmare for the ASI, things are not so well with the neighbouring monument of Mecca Masjid either.

Published: 03rd May 2019

Parts of ceiling domes peel off in the namaz area of Mecca Masjid; the structural crack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the damage to one of the Charminar’s minarets turned into a nightmare for the ASI, things are not so well with the neighbouring monument of Mecca Masjid either. In March this year, a crack was observed in one of the arches of the Masjid, and after recent inspections, it has been learnt that the crack is a massive 8 inches deep and 10 inches wide. However, the problem does not end there. Large patches of water seepage have also been spotted inside multiple domes of the mosque, especially after the recent rains. 

8 inches deep and 10 inches wide

Mir Khan, the sub-contractor for renovation of Mecca Masjid, expressed his anguish claiming that Laxmi Haricon Pvt Ltd has neglected the intricacies of heritage restoration while manhandling the project. “A heritage site needs to be treated like a baby and not just a business. The waterproofing of the domes was completed in January. Then how can there be water seepage through the domes now,” rues Khan.

Countering the claims, Srinivas Sulge, Managing Director of Laxmi Haricon, said, “Firstly, the waterproofing has been completed only in three domes. And with regard to the way the cracks are being handled, experts and engineering consultants from IITs, appointed by the Department of Archaeology and Museums, have inspected the cracks and suggested ways to fix it,” he said.

Heritage enthusiast, Mohammed Shujaat, has alleged that the restoration works were supposed to be completed before the Ramzaan month began, and are no where close to being finished. Continuing the blame game, Sulge said, “The internal restorations started five months back. If the Minority Welfare hands over 50 per cent of the building, we can finish it in a month. Another issue that delayed the project is the delay in release of funds by the government.” 

Poor quality of construction material
Heritage enthusiast, Mohammed Shujaat, also alleged that the materials that are supposed to be used in a lime and mortar mixture are not being used in the correct proportions. The site engineer and workers also said that the mixture is being brought from the MJ market

