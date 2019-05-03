Home Cities Hyderabad

Transport in West Zone still a hassle

Hyderabad is buzzing with new public transport options, in the form of the Hyderabad Metro and new buses that TSRTC has added to its fleet.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is buzzing with new public transport options, in the form of the Hyderabad Metro and new buses that TSRTC has added to its fleet. Hyderabadis have more ways to commute between the city’s western and eastern parts than they have ever had in the past. However, a close look at these new options will make it quite evident that there are still a lot of areas that are still not connected to the existing transport network.

Sources from TSRTC say that the newly-introduced services between Allqyn X Roads and Waverock have been doing well, on par with other city buses, and are generating Rs 27 per kilometre for the corporation. Similar is the case with the Metro. Its officials expect the footfall on the new Hitec City line to increase steadily in the coming days. However, several parts of the West Zone, that is host to much of the city’s IT sector, are still unconnected.

“The RTC is yet to connect areas like Kavuri Hills and the 100 Feet Road near Madhapur. People have to walk more than 500 metres to get a bus. And, most people wouldn’t prefer to do this,” said SR Chaitanya, who has been following developments in the Corporation for some time now. Similarly, QCity, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally and Masjid Banda are barely connected to any form of public transport, forcing people living in these areas to use their cars. 

Meanwhile, Facilities Management Council (FMC), an institute that works towards improving public transport at Hitec City, says it trying to bring everyone on the same page. “We are regularly bringing heads of various IT companies to discuss ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The target for now is to reduce the dependence on long distance cabs. The next one would be to introduce shuttles from Kukatpally and Nizampet to cut private car usage,” said Satyanarayan M, FMC chairperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad traffic TSRTC Hyderabad metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp