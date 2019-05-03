Transport in West Zone still a hassle

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is buzzing with new public transport options, in the form of the Hyderabad Metro and new buses that TSRTC has added to its fleet. Hyderabadis have more ways to commute between the city’s western and eastern parts than they have ever had in the past. However, a close look at these new options will make it quite evident that there are still a lot of areas that are still not connected to the existing transport network.

Sources from TSRTC say that the newly-introduced services between Allqyn X Roads and Waverock have been doing well, on par with other city buses, and are generating Rs 27 per kilometre for the corporation. Similar is the case with the Metro. Its officials expect the footfall on the new Hitec City line to increase steadily in the coming days. However, several parts of the West Zone, that is host to much of the city’s IT sector, are still unconnected.

“The RTC is yet to connect areas like Kavuri Hills and the 100 Feet Road near Madhapur. People have to walk more than 500 metres to get a bus. And, most people wouldn’t prefer to do this,” said SR Chaitanya, who has been following developments in the Corporation for some time now. Similarly, QCity, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally and Masjid Banda are barely connected to any form of public transport, forcing people living in these areas to use their cars.

Meanwhile, Facilities Management Council (FMC), an institute that works towards improving public transport at Hitec City, says it trying to bring everyone on the same page. “We are regularly bringing heads of various IT companies to discuss ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The target for now is to reduce the dependence on long distance cabs. The next one would be to introduce shuttles from Kukatpally and Nizampet to cut private car usage,” said Satyanarayan M, FMC chairperson.