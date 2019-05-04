Home Cities Hyderabad

CPP proves to be bane of street hawkers of Charminar

For the street hawkers of Charminar, the month of Ramzan accounts for most of their annual profits, keeping them afloat for the rest of the year.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of CPP implementation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the street hawkers of Charminar, the month of Ramzan accounts for most of their annual profits, keeping them afloat for the rest of the year. However, after the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) came into existence, a few years back, their businesses have seen a slow and steady slump in profits. 

A constant monitoring by the police, along with extortion threats from local goons over occupying spaces to set up kiosks, have together reduced the profits of these hawkers who rely on the sale of bangles and imitation jewellery for a living. Worse yet, these goons are, more often than not, protected by political powers in the city.

ALSO READ: No free movement for residents around Charminar

“Local goons—affiliated to a political party—charge Rs 400 to Rs 500 a day for small spots,” a local bangle seller at Charminar, told Express, on the condition of anonymity. The spots being referred to, are along the pathway leading to Mecca Masjid. Although recently the police cleared the area, a few vendors, with help from the goons, have set up shops here. 

“Some of the goons own anywhere between six to ten shops, sometimes making Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, per day. Nobody complaints about this with the police, fearing a retaliation,” he added. 

Another bangle seller Abdul, said that the business would be the same as last year: low. “This is the holiday season. Earlier we wouldn’t have any free time to even talk to others. But not anymore,” recalls Abdul. 

ALSO READ: To protect Charminar, ASI wants more area under its purview 

“Business will never be the same as it was before CPP,” says Fayaz, of Tazeen Bangles.

Tiffs among vendors
Adbul also observed how the slackened business and poor profits were further reflected in the attitudes of vendors towards each other. A few months back, an altercation broke out between two hawkers, a video of which went viral on social media.

Following the altercation, the Charminar police had conducted a meeting with the hawkers and asked them to maintain peace. However, during the meeting, when the police asked gave them a chance to talk about the goons, not a single hawker responded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hawkers of Charminar CPP Charminar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp