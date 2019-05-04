Home Cities Hyderabad

Former CCI staff in CBI net for fraud

The accused are former senior cotton purchase officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma and former manager of finance Kamal Kant. The CBI has also registered cases against some unknown persons.

Published: 04th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:43 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have registered criminal cases against the former employees of Cotton Corporation of India Limited for indulging in irregularities and duping the Corporation of Rs 57 lakh in purchasing cotton seeds in Warangal and Sadasivapet. 

A complaint by Bhavna Bisen, Deputy General Manager, Vigilance of Cotton Corporation of India, stated that the RK Sharma and Kamal Kant indulged in some irregularities between 2014 and 2015, regarding the delivery of cotton seeds. 

According to CBI, 4,024 quintals of cotton seeds were shown to have been delivered by CCI to Vajra Cotton Industries worth of Rs 57 lakh and RK Sharma has adjusted these dues towards fictitious sale of cotton seeds to Vajra Cotton Industries against the ginning and pressing charges by keeping the Managing Partner of Vajra Cotton Industries in dark. 

RK Sharma has also taken payments of Rs 19 lakh and Rs 2.60 lakh from Vajra Cotton Industries. 

