Two held in Hyderabad for possessing ganja oil worth Rs 7.8 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare catch, the vigilance and enforcement department sleuths nabbed two persons, who were found in possession of marijuana wax or ganja oil. The liquid form of ganja is a new entrant among the many ganja users across the urban spaces.

Achyuth Govind, an engineering student from Visakhapatnam and Murali Krishna, a private employee based in Bengaluru were nabbed and two litres of marijuana oil seized from them is said to be worth over Rs 7.8 lakh.

According to Ramachandrapuram enforcement unit, the duo started to work for Kamlesh Kumar, a peddler from Visakhapatnam. They would obtain the oil from him in honey bottles and package in 10 ml food colour bottles. This small packs of 10 ml of liquid ganja are then sold to college students in the city for Rs 3,000.

Explaining the levels of intoxication that could be reached, SP of Vigilance and Enforcement department T Annapurna said: “just one drop of ganja oil on a cigarette is enough to cause narco effect on the person.”

“The duo used Dabur honey bottles to smuggle the intoxicant as there would be little suspicion considering that the colour of both the liquids is identical. Even the packs in which it was sold is food colour bottles which hardly raises any doubts,” the SP said.

Besides two litres of ganja oil, the sleuths also seized 20 bottles of 10 ml of ganja-oil-packed and ready for supply. The racket is spread across AP, TS and Karnataka.