Automatic security bollards being fixed at Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), the GHMC took up the construction of the automatic rising hydraulic bollards from Saturday, in order to stop the movement of vehicles from Gulzar House towards the Charminar area.

CPP Special Project Director Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Town Planning Director K Srinivas Rao among others inspected the bollard works at the Gulzar House and directed the agencies to complete the works under the given time frame.

The project comprises of 28 automatic rising hydraulic bollards which would be operated during the movement of VVIPs, VIP vehicles and another 125 fixed bollards will also be fixed on Laad Bazar, Sardar Mahal and Macca Masjid roads leading to Charminar at an estimated cost of around `2.38 crore.

In the first phase, the bollards works will be taken up in the from Gulzar Houz and Mecca Masjid. In the second phase, the bollards work will be taken up in the stretch of Laad Bazar and Sardar Mahal. In the final phase, the bollards in by lanes abutting to the pedestrianisation project will be taken up.

The works, which was to start early this year, got delayed due to MCC in place.