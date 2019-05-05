Home Cities Hyderabad

Giant encroachment right beside Jama Masjid

IN the aftermath of the collapse of a portion of lime plaster from Charminar’s southwest minaret, illegal constructions around the monument have come into spotlight.

An illegal construction coming up behind Jama Masjid | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the aftermath of the collapse of a portion of lime plaster from Charminar’s southwest minaret, illegal constructions around the monument have come into spotlight. One such mammoth-construction, which has remained hidden from the public eye, and belongs to the age-old Jama Masjid, situated right next to the monument. Incidentally, the construction is going on within the 100m perimeter of Charminar, and at a stone’s throw from the GHMC South Zone office. 

Enclosed by buildings on all sides, this proposed a three-level construction, with  a cellar, a ground floor and a first floor, would include a madrasa and a parking spot. It is being undertaken by Syed Ibrahim, mutawali of the Jama Masjid. The existent madrasawould be connected to the new building, adding more space to it. A visit to the site shows the construction of foundation structures by cutting the rock underneath. Speaking to Express, the mutawali conceded to Express that the construction ‘could be illegal’ but argued, “We need to increase the size of our madrasa. But there is no other space. Where do we go if not here?” 

