Ranga Reddy Collectorate to move 45 km away

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited relocation of the Ranga Reddy Collectorate office may have left several citizens rejoicing, but employees at the collectorate are worried about the long commute they would now have to undertake to and from the new office on the city outskirts. The new collectorate building is in Kongara Kalan village, about 45 km from its present location in the heart of the city.

With only 10 per cent of the work remaining, and the new collectorate turning into a reality after years of waiting, the time has come for the 200-300 employees to move to Kongara Kalan from Lakdikapul.

For decades, the collectorate building has been operating from two office blocks, Spoorthy Bhavan and Sneha Silver, at Lakdikapul, and nearly 15 major departments function at the collectorate. With the offices of the collector, joint collector and other wings also operating from the city, aggrieved citizens from across Ranga Reddy district had to travel to Lakdikapul to seek solutions.

However, following the State’s reorganisation of districts, new integrated buildings, with modern facilities, to provide better services to citizens in their respective district headquarters are being set up. “The new offices will be handed over to the government by Dasara,” said executive engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, B Mohan.