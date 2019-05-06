ASI, GHMC should work in tandem, says superintending archaeologist for Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting an end to the blame game between GHMC and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) over damage to the south-west minaret of Charminar, the ASI’s regional boss has advocated co-operation between the two government bodies.

While ASI alleged that the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project has affected the monument, Musharraf Faruqui, GHMC’s central zone commissioner, pointed fingers at ASI and questioned why such damage occurred if restoration works were completed six months ago.

However, Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist for ASI-Hyderabad, said: “It is important to understand that the work at MJ Market and Charminar’s renovation are completely different. Only a person well-versed in archaeology can make out the difference. But ASI and GHMC are both government bodies and need to work in tandem.”

He also said: “Pollution could be one of the major reasons which affected the restoration work.”