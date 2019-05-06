Home Cities Hyderabad

Ensure Fakhruddin Gutta boulders aren’t damaged till case is closed: HC

However, she is afraid that the rocks might soon be destroyed, because one of the members of the society reportedly saw a man drilling holes in a huge boulder on Saturday. 

Published: 06th May 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

A construction worker seen drilling a hole into a boulder at Fakhruddin Gutta hillock on Saturday

A construction worker seen drilling a hole into a boulder at Fakhruddin Gutta hillock on Saturday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ancient geological formations of Fakhruddin Gutta hillock, popularly known as the Khajaguda Rock Formations, already face the threat of destruction, and now even face a legal battle over their survival.

The city-based Society to Save Rocks has approached the high court with a PIL on the issue, following which the court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to ensure that the rock formations are neither disturbed, damaged nor destroyed till the case is closed.

A part of the hillock also falls under private property, and the court said that if any damage was caused to the boulders at the said property, the GHMC and HMDA must take action against the owner. The matter has now been listed for hearing on June 6.

In its petition, the Society to Save Rocks asked the court to direct the Telangana government to recognise rock formations in the State, including Fakhruddin Gutta, as the State’s heritage under the Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance) Act, and direct the concerned agencies to stop further damage being done to the rock formations.

“Fakhruddin Gutta is often a destination for those interested in rock climbing or outdoor activities, some of whom explore the geological formations thoroughly. One such nature enthusiast saw some holes being made in one of the rocks - indicating that it would be destroyed - and informed us about it. We approached the court with a PIL seeking protection of the rock,” said Frauke Quader, secretary of the Society to Save Rocks.

However, she is afraid that the rocks might soon be destroyed, because one of the members of the society reportedly saw a man drilling holes in a huge boulder on Saturday. 

hyderabad

Comments

