Hyderabad: Rs 1.43 crore worth tobacco seized, four arrested
Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested four persons for transporting and possessing banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.43 crore and seized the tobacco.
Published: 07th May 2019 10:26 AM | Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:26 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested four persons for transporting and possessing banned tobacco products worth `1.43 crore and seized the tobacco. Those arrested persons were identified as A Abhishek, 35, Shabeer Moinuddin, 42, Syed Jabeer Ahmed, 42, and Syed Mahmood, 29.
Speaking to media persons, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused Abhishek was running a gutkha, zarda, pan masala sales business from Begum Bazar and was main agent of Manikchand Gutka products in Hyderabad.
On a tip-off, the Task Force sleuths conducted raids in Secunderabad and detained two vehicles in which the accused were transporting the banned tobacco products.