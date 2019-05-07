Hyderabad: Rs 1.43 crore worth tobacco seized, four arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested four persons for transporting and possessing banned tobacco products worth `1.43 crore and seized the tobacco. Those arrested persons were identified as A Abhishek, 35, Shabeer Moinuddin, 42, Syed Jabeer Ahmed, 42, and Syed Mahmood, 29.

Speaking to media persons, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused Abhishek was running a gutkha, zarda, pan masala sales business from Begum Bazar and was main agent of Manikchand Gutka products in Hyderabad.



On a tip-off, the Task Force sleuths conducted raids in Secunderabad and detained two vehicles in which the accused were transporting the banned tobacco products.