Hyderabad: Rs 1.43 crore worth tobacco seized, four arrested

Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested four persons for transporting and possessing banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.43 crore and seized the tobacco.

Published: 07th May 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested four persons for transporting and possessing banned tobacco products worth `1.43 crore and seized the tobacco.  Those arrested persons were identified as A Abhishek, 35, Shabeer Moinuddin, 42, Syed Jabeer Ahmed, 42, and Syed Mahmood, 29. 

Speaking to media persons, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused Abhishek was running a gutkha, zarda, pan masala sales business from Begum Bazar and was main agent of Manikchand Gutka products in Hyderabad.

On a tip-off, the Task Force sleuths conducted raids in Secunderabad and detained two vehicles in which the accused were transporting the banned tobacco products.

