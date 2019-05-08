Hyderabad: No hike in movie ticket rates, clarifies govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hype around Mahesh Babu’s big-budget release ‘Maharshi’ sent the media and public on a wild goose chase after rumours emerged that the ticket rates for the May 9, Rs 100 crore release had been increased by 20 per cent across single-screen theatres in Telangana.

The film’s producer, Venkata Ramana Reddy, confirmed to Express that they were looking at a 20 per cent increase in ticket rates for 10 days, to make the most out of the film’s release.

“This trend is followed in Andhra Pradesh, and we will now follow it in Telangana, increasing the cost of tickets from Rs 80 to Rs 100, and from Rs 100 to Rs 125, as it is a big-budget film. This will only be applicable for single-screen theatres,” the producer said.

However, just as this news began to spread, Telangana’s Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav denied giving permission to raise the cost of tickets.

“These are just rumours. Ticket prices have not been increased for any film. There is no truth in what is being said,” Yadav told Express.

This was also confirmed by Principal Secretary for Home Rajiv Trivedi, who is the authority for the Cinema (Regulation) Act/Rules, Cable TV New Works Regulation Act. He said that no orders were given to increase ticket prices.

As per a government order, movie-ticket prices have been fixed and cannot be above the stipulated amount.