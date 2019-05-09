Election code delaying renovation work at children’s home?

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is election code delaying the renovation work at the two State-run children’s home in Yousufguda? Packed in two dormitories, over 120 children, primarily orphans and abandoned children have been living in a highly congested place for the last 9 months as repair works of the building are underway. However, the work seems to be nowhere near completion.

As per the information, the children aged between 6-15 years have been cramped in two dormitories which have 5 toilets each on the upper floor of the building in Yusufguda which is under renovation. Since the works began in mid-September, these two dorms in the first floor have been locked from the periphery for sake of safety, severely affecting their mobility.

The children are let out, only to attend classes in the nearby school. Now with summer vacation on, several of these kids are spending their entire day in these two dorms with no physical activity.



“The work was slated to be completed by February-March but not completed so far. There is a lot of dust and debris which has made it highly unsafe for children,” a caretaker on condition of anonymity said. The new renovated building would have new flooring, cupboards, common areas, library and several other features.



However, more precarious situation seems to be arising from the makeshift kitchen located on the ground floor where food for these 120 odd children is prepared under a shed. With poor hygienic standards maintained, dogs walking in and out of the place, the children could easily be at risk.

Meanwhile, officials blame election code for the delay in work. “The maintenance work was jointly funded by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare and the district Collector. Since part of the funds is yet to be released, the work has come to a halt. When the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn the works would be completed,” said an official from the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.