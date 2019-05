By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a video that went viral on social media a woman alleged that her documents which she submitted at MeeSeva for obtaining caste certificate for her children were thrown in a dustbin in MRO. However, Saroornagar MRO denies the claim.

He says that the documents were not thrown. Rather, the woman snatched them from the authorities and shot the video alleging that they were thrown. He added, that she had submitted fake affidavit claiming that she belongs to SC-Mala caste.