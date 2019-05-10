68-year-old woman falls in pit of elevator, succumbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 68-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, died after she accidentally fell into the pit of a lift at a function hall in Rajendranagar here late Wednesday night.

The victim identified as K Kamalamma, hailing from Kadapa district in AP, came to the function hall at Bandlaguda to attend a wedding. She is believed to have opened the door of the lift while the elevator was still on its way and stepped inside.

She lost balance and fell in the lift pit and died on the spot. The incident occurred at around 9 p.m on Wednesday and the function hall staff and Kamalamma’s relatives alerted the police immediately.

Based on a complaint by one of her relative, a case was registered. If any negligence is found, action would be taken, police said.