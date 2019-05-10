Home Cities Hyderabad

Amberpet violence: Construction of flyover hits roadblock

Over 2 dozen properties including one religious structure still need to be acquired by GHMC Town Planning wing

Published: 10th May 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cost of flyover estimated at Rs 467.5 cr

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent incident of stone-pelting by two different groups over a piece of land at Amberpet may further delay the construction of flyover which is pending for the last several years. 

Due to delay in handing over Right of Way (RoW) by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to the roads and buildings department for construction of the flyover, the project would further be delayed as over two dozen properties including one religious structure still need to be acquired by the Town Planning wing of the GHMC.

GHMC officials told Express that they are in the process of acquiring land for RoW.  A small piece of land acquired by GHMC is purely a private property and not a religious place as being claimed by WAQF and that the corporation has all the records to prove that it is a private property where chicken and other shops are being run and the owner is paying the property tax to the corporation since 1955, GHMC officials said.
The Amberpet flyover is proposed with financial assistance from the Central government. The Centre has already sanctioned required funds to the State government for the project.

The total cost of the flyover is estimated to be around Rs 467.55 crore. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 226.88 crore while the share of the GHMC and the State government is about Rs 240.67 crore.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation for the flyover last year.
As the deadline is nearing, the R&B department is putting pressure on the GHMC to handover RoW for starting works as the construction agency is ready to carry out the works only when RoW is available for the flyover. Also, the Ministry of Road Transport has been writing letters to the State government for starting works otherwise the sanctioned amount would be put on hold as the project could not be taken up as per schedule.  

Because of the delay, motorists are put to hardships as there is heavy movement of traffic on this busy narrow stretch. As per the master plan, the proposed width of the flyover is 30 metres and length is about 1.60 km.

Cost of flyover estimated at Rs 467.5 cr

The total cost of the flyover is estimated to be around Rs 467.55 crore. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 226.88 crore while the share of the GHMC and the State government is about Rs 240.67 crore. Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation for the flyover
last year

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp