Amberpet violence: Construction of flyover hits roadblock

HYDERABAD: The recent incident of stone-pelting by two different groups over a piece of land at Amberpet may further delay the construction of flyover which is pending for the last several years.

Due to delay in handing over Right of Way (RoW) by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to the roads and buildings department for construction of the flyover, the project would further be delayed as over two dozen properties including one religious structure still need to be acquired by the Town Planning wing of the GHMC.

GHMC officials told Express that they are in the process of acquiring land for RoW. A small piece of land acquired by GHMC is purely a private property and not a religious place as being claimed by WAQF and that the corporation has all the records to prove that it is a private property where chicken and other shops are being run and the owner is paying the property tax to the corporation since 1955, GHMC officials said.

The Amberpet flyover is proposed with financial assistance from the Central government. The Centre has already sanctioned required funds to the State government for the project.

The total cost of the flyover is estimated to be around Rs 467.55 crore. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 226.88 crore while the share of the GHMC and the State government is about Rs 240.67 crore.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation for the flyover last year.

As the deadline is nearing, the R&B department is putting pressure on the GHMC to handover RoW for starting works as the construction agency is ready to carry out the works only when RoW is available for the flyover. Also, the Ministry of Road Transport has been writing letters to the State government for starting works otherwise the sanctioned amount would be put on hold as the project could not be taken up as per schedule.

Because of the delay, motorists are put to hardships as there is heavy movement of traffic on this busy narrow stretch. As per the master plan, the proposed width of the flyover is 30 metres and length is about 1.60 km.

