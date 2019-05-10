Forgery case: Cops conduct searches at TV9's Hyderabad office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday conducted searches at TV9 news channel office and residences of V Ravi Prakash, S Sivaji and their associate MVKN Murthy in connection with cases of cheating, forgery and IT Act.

The searches were conducted at the channel run by the Associated Broadcasting Company (P) Ltd after cases of cheating and forgery were registered against them at the Cybercrime Wing police station of Cyberabad, following complaints lodged by P Kaushik Rao, Director of Alanda Media & Entertainments.

In his complaint, Kaushik Rao alleged that “Ravi Prakash, Shivaji and others committed forgery for wrongful gain apart from other issues”. Following his complaints, two cases were registered against Ravi Prakash and other accused on April 24 and 30.

‘I was not arrested’

Late in the evening, Ravi Prakash appeared on TV9 and said there is a dispute pending over rights with the National Company Law Tribunal and the next hearing is scheduled for May 16.

“I am very much available at my office. I was not arrested and won’t be arrested also. I am still the CEO of the organisation and now speaking in the same capacity,” he said.

He urged the viewers not to believe any rumours and also “thanked other news channels for telecasting false news against him”.

According to police, the searches were conducted at four locations based on a warrant issued by a city court.

During searches, important documents and electronic evidence were seized, which will be forwarded to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis, a press statement said.

Police to question Ravi Prakash, others

The Cyberabad police have served notices to TV9’s Ravi Prakash and others to appear before them on Friday for questioning in the alleged cheating and forgery cases