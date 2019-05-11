Annoying things moms do

Aakanksha Madhavaram By

Express News Service

Today’s Gen Z believes their mommas are awesome, but they also feel they need to trust them more and let them be themselves. Insecurity, sarcasm, paranoia are some of the issues they observe in their mothers. #MomsDaySpecial

HYDERABAD: Mothers are the epitome of selflessness and love. Celebrating all your accomplishments as her own, having your back at all times and for all the sacrifices she makes, mothers are truly the backbone of our families. That being said, they can be plain annoying at times. We really love you, but it’s 2019, and mom, you need to ‘chillax’, say youngsters. Hyderabad Express speaks to some Gen Z individuals, and these are the responses we get:

My mother is sarcastic, she never gives me a straight answer. If I tell her I’m going out to have lunch she just says, ‘Yeah, you’ve made up your mind anyway, why even tell me, I’m but a maid in this house, cleaning and making food. You go’. She really needs to stop this.

- Rithisha Guntupalli

My mom is paranoid about my grades. She is always asking about what happened to that one mark. She doesn’t let me watch television and takes away my phone during exams. I know it is for my own good, yet it can get a little annoying at times.”

- Aayush Rao

My mom is a germ freak and this turns her into a dramatic and annoying person. Even the slightest of mess in the house irritates her and the cleaning process goes on and on. I can’t seem to change her obsession with cleaning nor can I fit into her cleaning standards.”

- Nithya Makkapati

“My mom is really insecure about my safety. I get very annoyed when she keeps calling me all the time to find about my whereabouts.”

- Tulsi Vardhan

“My mother insists that I should not follow diets and exercise and that I should eat heartily, as she thinks I am getting malnourished. She should chill in this regard.”

- Kartikeya Gummakonda,Telugu movie actor

My mom is usually super cool about things, but when she gets angry, she shows it on someone else indirectly, in a sarcastic way. She never directly says what actually happened, she just keeps yelling at everyone.

- Divya

My mother is really understanding and friendly at all times, except when the topic of marriage comes up. I’m just 21, and I haven’t even finished my education yet. I don’t understand why she is so anxious about getting me married already. It really annoys me.”

- Manogna M

My mom has this annoying tendency to blame everything on phone usage, for example: ‘Mom, I got less marks in the exam’

‘This is all because of that bloody phone!’; ‘Mom, I’m running temperature, I think have a fever’

‘This is all because of that bloody phone!’

‘Mom, sister is suffering from stomach ache’

‘This is all because of your bloody phone!’”

- Aakash Boenal

My mom Anuradha Yanamala is chilled out, but at the same time annoying too . Once on my birthday, she sent a red velvet cake to my office as a surprise. I was so thrilled and called her to thank her and she slyly also slipped in a “Don’t eat too much of it, you’ll put on weight” along with it! I wish I could have enjoyed the cake without that little follow up advice.

- Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahatalli, YouTube star

My mom has always been a chill person, but has been acting a little weird lately. She always seems to over think and misunderstand everything these days, which eventually makes her sad.

- Sai Nikhil