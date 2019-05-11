GHMC undertakes theme-based beautification of busy junctions

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come June, the busiest intersections in the twin cities are expected to turn into a sight for sore eyes. Upping their aesthetic game, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified as many as eight local junctions in different parts of the twin cities, for theme-based beautification. The junctions would now house water cascades, carpets of colourful and seasonal flowers, lush greenery and what not.

Of the eight, works at three junctions — Suchitra Square Junction, Mettuguda Junction and LB Nagar Junction — are nearing completion and would be opened by the end of this month. The remaining five — Lakdi ka pul, Aramghar Junction, Uppal, Moosapet and Buddha Bhavan — are expected to be completed in a span of two to three more months. The works of these five junctions would be taken up once the model code of conduct in view of the Lok Sabha polls is lifted.

The GHMC officials told Express that the Suchitra junction was being developed in the shape of a square, as there is adequate space for development. “One side of the junction has a hanging kettle, with water flowing down from it. On the other side, there would be seasonal flowers with a green lawn. Even seating arrangements are being provided, as the surrounding areas have a considerable number of shopping malls. If tired, people can come here and relax,” they added.

Mettuguda junction, on the other hand, would have steps made of white stones. The beautification of LB Nagar junction, near Chintalkunta underpass, is inspired by the Ramoji Film City. A statue of a cinematographer, in the midst of shooting a scene, would be erected in the middle of the junction. Also, as a reference to the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park located near the junction, a small jungle with a pond would also be set up here.

According to the GHMC officials, an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for the beautification of each of these junctions.