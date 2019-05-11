Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC undertakes theme-based beautification of busy junctions

The municipal body identifies 8 junctions spread across the twin cities for the purpose

Published: 11th May 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Work under progress at Suchitra Junction in city as part of GHMC’s beautification initiative | Express

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come June, the busiest intersections in the twin cities are expected to turn into a sight for sore eyes. Upping their aesthetic game, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified as many as eight local junctions in different parts of the twin cities, for theme-based beautification. The junctions would now house water cascades, carpets of colourful and seasonal flowers, lush greenery and what not.

Of the eight, works at three junctions —  Suchitra Square Junction, Mettuguda Junction and LB Nagar Junction — are nearing completion and would be opened by the end of this month. The remaining five — Lakdi ka pul, Aramghar Junction, Uppal, Moosapet and Buddha Bhavan — are expected to be completed in a span of two to three more months. The works of these five junctions would be taken up once the model code of conduct in view of the Lok Sabha polls is lifted.

The GHMC officials told Express that the Suchitra junction was being developed in the shape of a square, as there is adequate space for development. “One side of the junction has a hanging kettle, with water flowing down from it. On the other side, there would be seasonal flowers with a green lawn. Even seating arrangements are being provided, as the surrounding areas have a considerable number of shopping malls. If tired, people can come here and relax,” they added.

Mettuguda junction, on the other hand, would have steps made of white stones. The beautification of LB Nagar junction, near Chintalkunta underpass, is inspired by the Ramoji Film City. A statue of a cinematographer, in the midst of shooting a scene, would be erected in the middle of the junction. Also, as a reference to the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park located near the junction, a small jungle with a pond would also be set up here.

According to the GHMC officials, an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for the beautification of each of these junctions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp