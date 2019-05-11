Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Domestic abuse victim turns out to be a trafficked child bride

The survivor had reportedly remained unwed in the cohabitation and blackmailed into staying after the accused threatened to out her objectionable pictures.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When 21-year-old Gayatri (name changed) had walked into Medchal’s Sakhi Centre with a complaint of domestic violence, little did the officials writing down her plaint know that they were opening a bigger can of worms.

From allegations of sex trafficking, crimes under POCSO, to illegal adoption of Gayatri’s first child — her complaint was more than just about domestic abuse. As the officials began investigating, it turned out that Gayatri, a native of Odisha, had been possibly sold off at the age of 16-17.

“She told us that she was being beaten up at her home. We assumed it would be a regular case of domestic violence but as she continued telling us her story, the case turned murkier,” said a senior official from Sakhi Centre in Medchal.

“She was 14 when her mother forcibly married her off to her uncle...we think it was probably a case of sex trafficking. A few months in, he began inflicting violence on her instead. Fed up, she fled to a friend’s place and later took up work at a beauty parlour, where she was possibly sold off to the accused, once again,” noted officials.

The survivor had reportedly remained unwed in the cohabitation and blackmailed into staying after the accused threatened to out her objectionable pictures. The girl also alleged that there were other girls in his keep, said the Sakhi officials.

While the police is yet to find other women, as alleged, the accused has admitted to having sold off Gayatri’s first-born. “The baby boy from her first pregnancy was sold to a childless couple for Rs 50,000,” says police.

Officials at Sakhi said that when he tried to sell her second child, she sought help. Meanwhile, 53-year-old pastor-cum-musician, Israel Raj, has been arrested based on Gayatri’s complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad trafficking POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp