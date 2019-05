By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ten-year-old boy drowned in a canal at the Manikonda locality in Cyberabad on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Anand.

According to police, Anand had gone to the canal to learn swimming. He was accompanied by friends who stood on the tank bund as Anand swam in the canal. As soon as he reached deeper waters, he started to drown.

His friends called for help immediately, but by the time locals arrived, Anand had stopped breathing.