TSTS: Datatech Methodex was not blacklisted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Technology Service (TSTS) has clarified that it had followed the due tender procedure in identifying and entrusting Datatech Methodex, Noida, the task of parallelly processing the data pertaining to re-verification and recounting of marks of the Intermediate examination papers.



The TSTS, which was asked by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to identify a suitable agency, claims that Datatech Methodex has declared itself as having “clean track record” and has not been debarred or blacklisted by any government agency.

Reacting to the allegations that the firm had been blacklisted by Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Chennai for which it has been undertaking recruitment examination related activities since 1996, the TSTS stated in a press release on Friday that the firm had taken up examination-related activities for TRB Chennai between 31 July 2014 and 31 July 2017.

“It is confirmed that they have not been blacklisted by TRB Chennai of any other organisation. Some of their ongoing and previous projects include CBSE (IIT-JEE Mains) for the past 12 years, NEET, UGC ( 12 years), JNTU Hyderabad, IIT and IIMs, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, High Court of AP and TS among others,” the release said.