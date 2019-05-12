Home Cities Hyderabad

ACJ stresses on need for innovative teaching

Raghavendra Singh Chauhan noted that mere license to practice the profession was not enough.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalsar Chancellor and Acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan of Telangana High Court on Saturday stressed on the need for innovative teaching methodologies in the field of legal education. Referring to Lord Krishna from the great Indian epic Mahabharata, Justice Chauhan noted how how he had represented the Pandavas against Duryodhana before Hhrutharashtra, pleading him to grant five villages to the former. 

Speaking at a five-day refresher training programme for Telangana advocates, Justice Chauhan spoke on improving their lawyering skills such as reading, writing, articulation skills, court decorum and court courtesy.

“Lawyers must possess humility. They much be sensitive to their clients so that they may redress their grievance. The legal profession bestows upon the legal fraternity and lawyers the sacred duty to work toward dispensing justice to those who are deprived, downtrodden and needy,” he said. 

The ACJ noted that mere license to practice the profession was not enough. “Lawyers should possess immense knowledge in all disciplines to deal with a particular issue that is referred to them. They should hone their skills continuously,” he said. 

